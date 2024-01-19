Cage The Elephant return with angsty new single ‘Neon Pill’

Cage The Elephant have returned with their first new song in five years, ‘Neon Pill’.

The track is the band’s first new music since the release of their 2019 album ‘Social Cues’ and sees frontman Matt Shultz reminisce upon a failed romance – “It’s a hit and run, oh no/

Double-crossed by a neon pill/Like a loaded gun, my love/Double crossed, crossed by a neon pill,” he sings in its chorus.

The song has also seen them reunite with producer John Hill, who recorded it with them at Sonic Ranch in Tornillo, Texas.

Advertisement

Check out ‘Neon Pill’ below:

‘Neon Pill’ is also the first new Cage The Elephant song to be released since Shultz’ legal troubles last year. In January 2023, he was arrested for illegal possession of two loaded guns.

Shultz was arrested at the Bowery Hotel in Lower Manhattan on January 5, the day after an employee allegedly saw him carrying a handgun into the ground floor public toilets. The prosecutors claimed Shultz appeared to be intoxicated at the time and when the police arrived at his hotel room, they found two guns and a set of 11 Polaroid photos, some of which showed the firearm in question.

He later pleaded guilty to three charges of attempted criminal possession of a weapon, criminal possession of a firearm and criminal possession of a weapon and walked away with a no-jail plea deal.

This means that he will stay out of jail as long as he abides by certain conditions. Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Cori Weston told Shultz that he must “stay out of trouble for one year” and show up for all his court dates. If he does this, he can withdraw the guilty pleas for the two felony counts and receive a one-year conditional release for a misdemeanour charge.

Advertisement

If he doesn’t do this, however, he faces up to seven years in prison.