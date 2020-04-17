Caiti Baker releases new single ‘Green Eyes’

Darwin singer-songwriter Caiti Baker has released the second single from her forthcoming album, entitled ‘Green Eyes’, today (April 17). Watch the lyric video below.

In a press statement, Baker explained, “‘Green Eyes is about Mary. Mary is a “good time”; she’s a feeling; she’s a lifestyle; she’s a key to creativity.

Advertisement

“She spreads her happiness and her beautiful green eyes to all she meets and she’s well-loved. Having a cup of tea with Mary is something I love to do and thus inspired the song!”

The new song follows the release of ‘Worth It’, her first new music in 2020. ‘Worth It’ doubled as the theme song for the Birds Eye View podcast, a 10-part series created by women of the Darwin Correctional Centre. It was released on International Women’s Day (March 8).

Both singles are a taste of Baker’s forthcoming album, ‘Mary Of The North’, due out June 19.

Baker has said the new album will place a spotlight on the “often-hidden stories offered up by her home in Darwin and the wider Northern Territory”.

“The songs are inspired by the land; the people and the emotions that are raw and uniquely Territorian,” Baker said of the album.

Advertisement

‘Green Eyes’ is out now via Settle Down Records, and is available to stream or purchase here.