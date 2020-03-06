Caiti Baker releases new single ‘Worth It’

Darwin singer-songwriter Caiti Baker has released her first new music of 2020.

‘Worth It’ is not only the first taste of Baker’s next EP ‘Mary Of The North’, but also serves as a collaboration with both the upcoming podcast ‘Birds Eye View’ and the women of the Darwin Correctional Centre.

Listen to ‘Worth It’ below:

Launching on Sunday – International Women’s Day – ‘Birds Eye View’ is a 10-part podcast series created by women prisoners, created in collaboration with Darwin production studio StoryProjects.

‘Worth It’ was originally put forward in its demo form to Johanna Bell, the creator of ‘Birds Eye View’, as a potential theme song for the podcast.

To add to the song, Bell then provided Baker and producer James Mangohig with samples of recordings from within the Correctional Centre.

In a press statement, Baker described this exchange as “an inspiration to both us and the song”.

“I spent time in the Correctional Centre working with the women, teaching them the song, listening to their stories and performing for them”, she continues.

“I recorded them singing in the library and in a toilet because the acoustics were amazing! Just picture fifteen women crowded into a disabled toilet room singing.”

Baker has pledged to donate a portion of proceeds raised by the song’s revenue to the Women Of Worth program being run by the Darwin YWCA.

She will launch the single tonight at The Lucky Bat in her native Darwin, before touring in April as the support act for veteran jazz guitarist George Benson.