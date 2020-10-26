Watch Caitlin Harnett & The Pony Boys’ throwback video for ‘Don’t Give Up On Me’

Modern alt-rockers Caitlin Harnett & The Pony Boys have today (October 26) shared a new single by the name of ‘Don’t Give Up On Me’.

The country-tinged ballad sees Harnett lament a past relationship, as she croons “I want you back, I need your loving, baby don’t give up on me.”

‘Don’t Give Up On Me’ was premiered this morning via a music video that shows a patchwork of the group’s recent antics: from gigs and afternoons at the pub, to vintage shops and strolls through the streets of Tamworth.

The visuals – shot by Joel McDonald from Yeah Rad, an “honorary Pony Boy” – are presented in a grainy, film-like format with Harnett’s signature dreamy 70s filter.

Take a look below:

It was only last month (September) that Caitlin Harnett & The Pony Boys shared their first track of 2020, ‘5am’. The soaring single was produced by Joseph Ireland of The Middle East and featured backing vocals from Andy Golledge.

Both tracks are set to feature on the gang’s forthcoming album, ‘Late Night Essentials’. The debut full-length is slated for release on November 9, with vinyl pre-orders available now.

To celebrate, Harnett has announced an album release show at Mary’s Underground in Sydney. It’ll take place on November 27, with several extra “pony boys” set to appear and a support slot from Lady Lyon.

Last week Caitlin Harnett & The Pony Boys were crowned Best Live Act in NSW at the National Live Music Awards. Other nominees included DMA’s, Lime Cordiale, Ngaiire and Ruby Fields.

They also performed an unreleased song, titled ‘Outside Of Life’, during the awards ceremony, which is still available to stream here (skip to 57.00).