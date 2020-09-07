Caitlin Harnett & The Pony Boys release soulful single ‘5am’

Sydney outfit Caitlin Harnett & The Pony Boys have today (September 7) released a new track by the name of ‘5am’.

It’s quintessential Caitlin Harnett, vocals that soar with heart and hold the same sense of intimacy as the greats, all set against a backdrop of modern Americana. The Pony Boys are as warm and country-tinged as ever, with some special backing vocals from friend and fellow alt-country artist, Andy Golledge.

‘5am’ was recorded live over a single day in the lounge room of Joseph Ireland (The Middle East). Take a listen below:

Harnett spoke to NME Australia about the meaning of ‘5am’ and its creation while her and The Pony Boys were on tour in America with American indie rockers SUSTO.

“I’d been over in Canada prior to that and made the age old mistake that most women will make once in their lives – sleeping with your ex. I left my favourite shirt in his house and I was flying to America the next day for tour, and I didn’t want to leave without it so I climbed through his window at 5am in the morning to steal it back,” she laughed. “He was not impressed.

“When I finally got over to America after being detained in the airport and having my bags and body searched, we started tour and I thought I was pregnant. We were in the Deep South of America and I was just freaking out. Sam, my guitarist, was by my side the whole time while I peed on a stick in a drive thru chemist on the highway! Turns out everything was all okay and it was just a scare.

“This is probably the most honest song I’ve ever written. Hopefully it helps women out there talk about this kinda thing a bit more openly.”

‘5am’ marks Caitlin Harnett & The Pony Boys’ first release of 2020, following on from last year’s ‘Make You Feel Blue’. Both singles are set to appear on their debut album, scheduled for a November release date.

Caitlin Harnett recently appeared on ‘Women Who Rock’, a podcast developed by Sydney community radio station 2SER 107.3FM.

The half-hour conversation sees her discuss productivity during the time of COVID-19, her love of Tamworth, and the power of dancing to country music. Listen to the podcast here.