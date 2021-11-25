Caitlin Harnett & The Pony Boys announce 2022 tour dates

Caitlin Harnett & The Pony Boys have announced an extensive run of east coast shows for next year, kicking off in January and running until June.

Alongside a slew of headline dates, the run will also include multiple festival appearances, including sets at the likes of King Street Carnival, Riverboats, Yours & Owls and Festival of the Sun.

All totalled, the alt-country outfit will play 23 shows, with both metro (Sydney, Adelaide, Melbourne) and regional (Tamworth, Castlemaine, Newcastle, Port Macquarie, Wollongong and more) booked. See tour dates below – tickets are on sale now.

Advertisement

Per a press release, the run of shows will see Harnett and co. both road-testing new songs from a forthcoming album as well as playing cuts from their 2020 debut album ‘Late Night Essentials’. It arrived back in November of last year, after having been previewed with singles like ‘5am’ and ‘Don’t Give Up On Me’.

Last month, Harnett announced her and the band’s signing to Spunk Records, both for a re-release of ‘Late Night Essentials’ along with new material.

“I’ve been working away at the songs over the last year and will be getting together with the boys over the next couple of months to start planning for record number two,” Harnett said in a statement at the time.

“I’m thinking some Sheryl Crow country vibes might be happening for this next record,” she added. “Can’t wait to share it with you all!”

Caitlin Harnett & The Pony Boys’ 2022 ‘Pleasure Riding’ tour dates are:

Advertisement

JANUARY

Saturday 15 – Sydney (Gadigal), King Street Carnival

Thursday 20-Sunday 23 – Tamworth (Kamilaroi), Tamworth Hotel

FEBRUARY

Sunday 13 – Gerringong (Dharawal), Stomping of the Grapes

Friday 18-Saturday 19 – Echuca (Yorta Yorta), Riverboats Music Festival

MARCH

Saturday 5 – Bunurong, Ninchfest



APRIL

Saturday 2 – Wollongong (Dharawal), Yours & Owls Festival

Saturday 30 – Adelaide (Kaurna), Grace Emily

MAY

Thursday 5 – Belgrave (Wurundjeri), Sooki Lounge

Friday 6 – Melbourne (Wurundjeri), Gasometer

Saturday 7 – Castlemaine (Dja Dja Wurrung), Bridge Hotel

Sunday 8 – Geelong (Wadawurrung), Barwon Club

Thursday 19 – Newcastle (Awabakal), Cambridge Hotel

Friday 20 – Port Macquarie (Birpai), Festival of the Sun

Thursday 26 – Wollongong (Dharawal), La La La’s

Friday 27 – Sydney (Gadigal), Oxford Art Factory

Saturday 28 – Katoomba (Dharug), Baroque Room

JUNE

Friday 3 – Eltham (Bundjalung), Eltham Hotel

Saturday 4 – North Lakes (Kabi Kabi), Thirsty Chiefs Brewery

Sunday 5 – Gold Coast (Yugambeh), Mo’s Desert Clubhouse