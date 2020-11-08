Caitlin Harnett & The Pony Boys release ‘Late Night Essentials’

Sydney alt-country group Caitlin Harnett & The Pony Boys have released their debut studio album, ‘Late Night Essentials’.

The album, released today (November 9), marks the first album Harnett has made with the band. She previously released a solo album, ‘The River Runs North’, in 2014.

Joseph Ireland, formerly of The Middle East, produced the album. The album also features vocals from Sydney country artist Andy Golledge.

The album’s release was preceded by singles ‘Make You Feel Blue’, ‘5am’ and ‘Don’t Give Up On Me’.

Watch the band’s video for ‘Don’t Give Up On Me’ below:

In a statement posted to their social media, the band described their album release day as “such a big, special day.”

“We made this record 2 years ago with our dear friend Joseph Ireland,” they wrote.

“We will be forever grateful for everything he has done to help us make this record happen.”

The band also dedicate the album’s release to the memory of their late friend Max Porter.

“We miss you dearly, sweet Maxxy,” they wrote.

“You’re with us every time we play.”

The album release follows the band’s win at the 2020 National Live Music Awards for Best Live Act In NSW.

They will launch the album with two sold-out shows at Mary’s Underground on November 27, as a part of Great Southern Nights.