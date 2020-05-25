GAMING  

Home

News

Features

Reviews

FILM  

Home

News

Features

Reviews

Interviews

News Music News

California Girls share new single ‘Out The Door’

From his forthcoming record, 'Beat Boy', out August 21

By Caleb Triscari
California Girls
California Girls. CREDIT: Joe Brennan.

California Girls – the project by Sydney-based singer Gus McGrath – has released a new track, ‘Out The Door’.

This is the third single from California Girl’s forthcoming record, ‘Beat Boy’, and follows earlier releases ‘Small Birds’ and ‘Give Me Everything’.

Listen to ‘Out The Door’ below:

Advertisement

‘Out The Door’ was premiered on Weirdo Wasteland yesterday (May 24). Speaking to the publication, McGrath described the track as “the perfect example of [Beat Boy], where I tried to just make normal pop music.”

“Lyrically it was a similar thing where I was feeling quite hurt and insecure in this romantic moment so I wanted to make this pop song where I could inhabit this pop-star version of myself,” he said.

‘Beat Boy’ will be released on August 21 through Dero Arcade and is the follow-up to his debut album, ‘Desire’. In a statement, the forthcoming album has been described as “loosely built around the performances of identity and sex, which California Girls attempts to play out through a pop framework.”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Read Next

NME Logo

The world’s defining voice in music and pop culture since 1952.

Join Our Mailing List

Sign Up Now >

© 2020 NME is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.