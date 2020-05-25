California Girls share new single ‘Out The Door’

California Girls – the project by Sydney-based singer Gus McGrath – has released a new track, ‘Out The Door’.

This is the third single from California Girl’s forthcoming record, ‘Beat Boy’, and follows earlier releases ‘Small Birds’ and ‘Give Me Everything’.

Listen to ‘Out The Door’ below:

Advertisement

‘Out The Door’ was premiered on Weirdo Wasteland yesterday (May 24). Speaking to the publication, McGrath described the track as “the perfect example of [Beat Boy], where I tried to just make normal pop music.”

“Lyrically it was a similar thing where I was feeling quite hurt and insecure in this romantic moment so I wanted to make this pop song where I could inhabit this pop-star version of myself,” he said.

‘Beat Boy’ will be released on August 21 through Dero Arcade and is the follow-up to his debut album, ‘Desire’. In a statement, the forthcoming album has been described as “loosely built around the performances of identity and sex, which California Girls attempts to play out through a pop framework.”