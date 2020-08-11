California Girls shares new single ‘Body Work’

California Girls, aka Gus McGrath, has shared ‘Body Work’, the latest single from his forthcoming album ‘Beat Boy’.

The track has been part of McGrath’s live set since at least last year, and was originally the namesake for the album. It samples poet and friend Madalyn Trewin, whose work is also interpolated on previous single ‘Small Birds’.

“The song means a lot, maybe a thesis statement, but also speaking in absolutes is unnecessary,” McGrath wrote of the song in a statement earlier today.

A music video by Jacob Reid is expected soon – in the meantime, listen to the track below.

‘Body Work’ follows the release of singles ‘Out The Door’, ‘Small Birds’ and ‘Give Me Everything’ from ‘Beat Boy’.

NME recently named ‘Beat Boy’ one of its 10 Australian album picks for August, saying the album “takes a raw, decidedly punk approach to the typically glossy pop machine, using its hallmarks as cues for experimentation as McGrath howls over a bed of frenetic percussion and throbbing electronics”.

“Its bare, confessional nature offers a result that’s both incredibly intimate and cathartic.”

‘Beat Boy’ is set for release on August 21 via Dero Arcade.