‘California Soul’ singer Marlena Shaw dies aged 81

Marlena Shaw, the US soul and jazz vocalist best known for her hit ‘California Soul’, has died at the age of 81.

The news was confirmed by Shaw’s daughter Marla on her official Facebook page last night (January 19).

“Hello everyone, it is with a very heavy heart that for myself and my family, I announce that our beloved mother, your beloved icon and artist, Marlena Shaw, has passed away today at 12:03,” Marla said. “She was peaceful, we were at peace.”

Shaw’s signature song ‘California Soul’ was recorded as a humble album track on her 1969 LP ‘The Spice of Life’, but later became a highly sought-after record for rare groove collectors and early hip-hop samplers. The song was heavily sampled by Gang Starr on their 1990 single ‘Check the Technique’, and has also been interpolated by artists including DJ Shadow, Diplo and Nightmares on Wax.

The track, which was written by Ashford & Simpson and first recorded by The Messengers, became a popular choice for television advertisers too, and currently has over 100 million streams on Spotify.

Shaw was born in New Rochelle, New York in 1942, and started to sing in the city’s jazz clubs in the early 1960s. She got her break after being signed by Chicago blues/R&B label Chess Records in 1966, recording a series of albums over the next four decades., including 1977’s ‘Sweet Beginnings’ on Columbia Records, the highest charting record of her career.

Below the video announcement on Facebook, a number of Shaw’s fans posted their shocked reactions to the news, with one writing: “Marla, my sincere love and condolences to you and the family. I am devastated but it was a blessing to know your Mom and to meet you here on FB. Her music lives forever and we will never forget her. She was a most spectacular lady and artist. Please keep us in the loop and know that we are thinking of you so much”.

May soulful pioneer Marlena Shaw rest peacefully in the Spirit. My condolences to her family. 🙏🏾🕯️ pic.twitter.com/kLnWwaav3B — DJ Soul Sister (@djsoulsister) January 20, 2024

And finally we lost the criminally undersung Marlena Shaw. Her vocal power and intelligence allowed her to transcend genre. One of my favorites https://t.co/nAg4nclyA3 — Feeling Distant (@annkpowers) January 20, 2024

Tonight we say a sad goodbye to R&B and jazz legend, the great @Marlena Shaw https://t.co/q82QS3s1jO pic.twitter.com/OtPaNRoV15 — soultracks (@soultrackscom) January 20, 2024