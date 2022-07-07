Calvin Harris announces new song ‘Stay With Me’ featuring Justin Timberlake, Halsey and Pharrell

Calvin Harris has announced that his next single, ‘Stay With Me’, will arrive next week with guest spots by Justin Timberlake, Halsey and Pharrell.

The superstar DJ is readying the release of ‘Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2’, his first album in five years, next month and will treat fans with another advanced preview in ‘Stay With Me’.

Harris shared the news with a photo of himself posing with the single’s collaborators in a sunny spot. He wrote in the caption that the song is dropping “next Friday” (July 15).

‘Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2’, which is the follow-up to 2017’s ‘Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1‘, arrives on August 2.

‘Stay With Me’ comes a couple of weeks on from ‘New Money’ featuring 21 Savage. Meanwhile, that track followed ‘Potion’ (feat. Dua Lipa and Young Thug), which was released in May.

Back in January, Harris shared a new track called ‘Lonely‘ via his Love Regenerator alias. It’s the latest in a group of records the DJ has shared since launching the alias in January 2020. On it, Harris collaborated with Riva Starr and Sandara Maitreya.

Elsewhere, Harris’ set at Glastonbury 2022 was reviewed by NME‘s Erica Campbell. In her three-star review, Campbell noted that the crowd carried much of the energy, no thanks to Harris’ tunes “playing at such a low decibel they barely make it to fans who aren’t standing directly under [Arcadia’s] blaze”.

“Still, this is Glastonbury,” she continued, “and although there’s talk of the sound being ‘shite’, the high energy on the farm is palpable, and Harris’ audience is more than happy to amplify their singing and dancing to make up for any gaps in the volume.”