Calvin Harris confirms “lost” Lewis Capaldi collaboration

Calvin Harris has confirmed that he’s collaborated with Lewis Capaldi on a new song, but the track is currently “lost”.

Speaking in a new interview with The Sunday Mirror, Harris confirmed that the pair “made a tune together two years ago” but “then something happened to it”.

“[Capaldi] put it on his laptop and then lost it or something,” he added.

It comes after their ongoing chart rivalry that started when Capaldi beat Harris’ ‘Giant’ to the Number One spot in 2019 with ‘Someone You Loved’. Earlier this month, Capaldi knocked the Calvin Harris and Ellie Goulding collab ‘Miracle’ from the Number One spot with ‘Wish You The Best’.

However, Harris returned the favour on Friday (April 28) when ‘Miracle’ took the top spot of the UK Singles Chart again.

“He’s a great lad and even though we’re not best friends or anything like that, it’s always nice to see a Scottish lad doing well,” Harris said of Capaldi.

Harris isn’t Capaldi’s only high-profile collaboration. Earlier this year Niall Horan confirmed that he’d written several songs with Capaldi. However, “they clearly weren’t good enough because we would have heard them by now,” he said.

“One of them was actually decent to be fair. But you get one go at a collab and until we both absolutely adore it and spend more time in the studio, there’s not much point in releasing it I don’t think,” Horan added.

Capaldi’s new album ‘Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent’ is released on May 19.

When asked by NME what we can expect from it, he quipped: “It’s fucking shit, honestly, don’t even bother with it. I’m fucking sick of hearing it at this stage already, so do not bother getting it. It’s a total piece of flaming shite. That’s all I have to say on it.”