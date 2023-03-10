Listen to Calvin Harris and Ellie Goulding’s ravey new collaboration, ‘Miracle’

Calvin Harris has released a new collaborative single with Ellie Goulding – listen to ‘Miracle’ below.

The ’90s trance-inspired track marks the pair’s third team-up following 2012’s ‘I Need Your Love’ and 2014’s ‘Outside’. Harris teased the song in January by sharing a photo of himself and Goulding in the studio.

“Can you forgive it all/ To believe in a miracle/ Yeah I put you through hell/ But I’m asking you to believe/ To believe in a miracle,” the latter sings over a throbbing, Eurodance drum beat.

Advertisement

‘Miracle’ then opens up into an ethereal piano and synth instrumental before the beat drops in once again. The single arrives with an animated official lyric video – you can watch it here:

“So excited to have this one out – let us know what you think,” Goulding wrote on social media upon ‘Miracle’ being released today (March 10).

Harris last year dropped his sixth studio album ‘Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2’, the follow-up to 2017’s ‘Funk Wav Bounces Vol.1’.

The Scottish producer’s 2023 live schedule includes headline performances at Creamfields North and South, as well as slots at Coachella, Primavera Sound and Dublin’s Longitude Festival.

Ellie Goulding recently pushed back the release of her fifth full-length record ‘Higher Than Heaven’, citing “delays in sourcing” the materials needed for the physical versions of the album.

Advertisement

Originally slated to arrive on February 3, the follow-up to 2020’s ‘Brightest Blue’ is now set to come out on April 7. “Thank you ever so much for your patience and I love you all,” the singer said last month.