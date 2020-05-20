Calvin Harris says doctors restarted his heart after he “died ” in 2014

Calvin Harris has revealed how doctors stepped in to save his life after his heart stopped in 2014.

The DJ revealed the major health scare on Twitter last night (May 19) as he described 2014 as an “interesting year.”

Explaining how his heart stopped and he was resuscitated, Harris wrote: “Interesting year for me 2014, started with me knocking myself off number 1 in the UK and ended with my heart getting restarted in the ER.”

He was responding to a video posted by a fan of his Electric Daisy Carnival set in 2014.

In the same year, he reached number one with ‘Summer’, while his fourth studio album, ‘Motion’, debuted at number two in the UK charts and number five in the US.

