Calvin Harris sets summer release date for ‘Funk Wav Bounces Vol.2’

Calvin Harris has announced that he’ll be releasing a new album, ‘Funk Wav Bounces Vol.2’, this coming summer.

Taking to Twitter this afternoon, the DJ and producer shared an image of a billboard displaying the album’s title. While not revealing the exact release date, Harris captioned the image: “Summer ’22.”

His forthcoming sixth studio album will be his first in five years – his last one being the first volume of ‘Funk Wav Bounces’, which arrived in 2017.

That album included the singles ‘Slide’, ‘Heatstroke’, ‘Rollin’, ‘Faking It’, and the chart-topping ‘Feels’ featuring Pharrell, Katy Perry and Big Sean.

No further info has been shared on what to expect from volume two, however, with Harris set to perform at a number of big festivals this summer it’s fair to assume that new music will be released soon, or even debuted during some of his forthcoming sets.

Earlier this year Harris shared a new track called ‘Lonely’, using his Love Regenerator alias.

It’s the latest in a group of records the DJ has shared since launching the alias back in January 2020. The track hears Harris collaborate with Riva Starr and Sandara Maitreya.

Among the Scottish producer’s upcoming shows, he’ll play a huge Glasgow stadium show at Hampden Park in July.

It will mark the first time he’s played his home country since he headlined T In The Park in 2016.

Harris looks set for a busy summer of performing, with slots at EXIT Festival, Creamfields South, Sziget and the Belfast-based Belsonic all confirmed so far. He’s also set for a residency at Ushuaïa Ibiza from June through to September.

Elsewhere, he will play alongside Megan Thee Stallion on the line-up for the inaugural edition of Munich festival SUPERBLOOM.

The new event will take place at the Olympiapark and Olympiastadion München in Munich, Germany across two days on September 3-4.