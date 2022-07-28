Calvin Harris unveils star-studded track list for new album

Calvin Harris has revealed the star-studded track list for his new album.

His new album, ‘Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2’, is released on August 2 and features the likes of Dua Lipa, Young Thug, Stefflon Don, Charlie Puth, Shenseea, Normani, Tinashe, Offset, Busta Rhymes, Jorja Smith, Justin Timberake, Halsey, Lil Durk, Snoop Dogg, Latto, Swae Lee, and Pharrell and Pusha T – and many more.

You can see the full list of collaborators here:

Earlier this month, Harris shared an official video for his new single ‘Stay With Me’ featuring Justin Timberlake, Halsey and Pharrell Williams.

‘Stay With Me’ followed the tracks ‘New Money’ featuring 21 Savage and ‘Potion’ (feat. Dua Lipa and Young Thug) which have been released from the album so far.

Back in January Harris released his latest Love Regenerator track, ‘Lonely’, which featured Sananda Maitreya. Last year, Harris collaborated with Tom Grennan on the song ‘By Your Side’.

Harris played a special set at last month’s Glastonbury, DJing from inside the awe-inspiring Arcadia spider.

Reviewing the late-night set, NME said: “Blame it on the ley lines, or the otherworldly experience of standing shoulder to shoulder with ecstatic music lovers with the stars as a backdrop, but the lovelorn dance tracks Harris is known for take on new optimistic tones under the metal spider-fueled inferno.

“‘How Deep Is Your Love’ transforms from an angry inquisition to a recognition that boundless adoration is possible. The lyrics “we found love in a hopeless place” mutate from a proclamation of a sad memory into nostalgic gratitude that even dejected spaces can be fertile ground for romance.”