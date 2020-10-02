CamelPhat announce debut album, featuring Yannis Philippakis and Noel Gallagher

CamelPhat have announced details of their debut album – ‘Dark Matter’ will arrive later this month.
The production duo will release the new album on October 30 via RCA, and are previewing the record with new track ‘Witching Hour’, featuring Will Easton.
- Read more: CamelPhat on collaborating with Kasabian’s Serge Pizzorno and Foals’ Yannis Philippakis for their debut album: “It’s very indie, to say the least”
The album announcement comes after the duo teamed up with Foals’ Yannis Philippakis to debut ‘Hypercolour’, their recent collaboration.
Alongside the collaboration with Philippakis, the album will feature collaborations with Noel Gallagher, Jake Bugg and more.
Listen to ‘Witching Hour’ and see the tracklisting for ‘Dark Matter’ below.
01 Camelphat ft Leo Stanndard – Blackbirds
02 Camelphat ft Jake Bugg – Be Someone
03 Camelphat x ARTBAT ft Rhodes – For A Feeling (Dark Matter Edit)
04 Camelphat – Inbetween The Lines
05 Camelphat ft Yannis (Foals) – Hypercolour
06 Camelphat ft Ali Love – Spektrum
07 Camelphat ft Elderbook – Dance With My Ghost
08 Camelphat – Easier
09 Camelphat x Au/Ra – Panic Room
10 Camelphat x Skream ft Max Milner – Keep Movin’
11 Camelphat ft Lowes – Wildfire
12 Camelphat x Elderbrook – Cola (Dark Matter Edit)
13 Camelphat x Christoph – Phantoms
14 Camelphat ft Jem Cooke – Rabbit Hole
15 Camelphat ft Noel Gallagher – Not Over Yet
16 Camelphat x Eli & Fur – Waiting
17 Camelphat ft Jem Cooke – Carry Me Away
18 Camelphat x Del30 ft Maverick Sabre – Reaction
19 Camelphat x Will Easton – Witching Hour
20 Camelphat – Expect Nothing
21 Camelphat x Cristoph ft Jem Cooke – Breathe (Dark Matter Edit)
Speaking to NME in 2018, Noel Gallagher shared his love of CamelPhat track ‘Cola’, which led to their new collaboration on ‘Dark Matter’, entitled ‘Not Over Yet’.
Saying the song had “blown [him] away,” Gallagher added: “I wish I’d wrote it.”
In an interview with NME earlier this year, the duo teased the upcoming debut album, calling it “very indie, to say the least”.
“We’ve got a lot of different BPMs on there — it’s not all dance music,” they added. “There’s 90 BPM records, there’s breakbeat records, and then obviously we have our club bangers as well. But we just wanted to do something a little bit different.”