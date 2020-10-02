CamelPhat announce debut album, featuring Yannis Philippakis and Noel Gallagher

CamelPhat have announced details of their debut album – ‘Dark Matter’ will arrive later this month.

The production duo will release the new album on October 30 via RCA, and are previewing the record with new track ‘Witching Hour’, featuring Will Easton.

The album announcement comes after the duo teamed up with Foals’ Yannis Philippakis to debut ‘Hypercolour’, their recent collaboration.

Advertisement

Alongside the collaboration with Philippakis, the album will feature collaborations with Noel Gallagher, Jake Bugg and more.

Listen to ‘Witching Hour’ and see the tracklisting for ‘Dark Matter’ below.

01 Camelphat ft Leo Stanndard – Blackbirds

02 Camelphat ft Jake Bugg – Be Someone

03 Camelphat x ARTBAT ft Rhodes – For A Feeling (Dark Matter Edit)

04 Camelphat – Inbetween The Lines

05 Camelphat ft Yannis (Foals) – Hypercolour

06 Camelphat ft Ali Love – Spektrum

07 Camelphat ft Elderbook – Dance With My Ghost

08 Camelphat – Easier

09 Camelphat x Au/Ra – Panic Room

10 Camelphat x Skream ft Max Milner – Keep Movin’

11 Camelphat ft Lowes – Wildfire

12 Camelphat x Elderbrook – Cola (Dark Matter Edit)

13 Camelphat x Christoph – Phantoms

14 Camelphat ft Jem Cooke – Rabbit Hole

15 Camelphat ft Noel Gallagher – Not Over Yet

16 Camelphat x Eli & Fur – Waiting

17 Camelphat ft Jem Cooke – Carry Me Away

18 Camelphat x Del30 ft Maverick Sabre – Reaction

19 Camelphat x Will Easton – Witching Hour

20 Camelphat – Expect Nothing

21 Camelphat x Cristoph ft Jem Cooke – Breathe (Dark Matter Edit)

Speaking to NME in 2018, Noel Gallagher shared his love of CamelPhat track ‘Cola’, which led to their new collaboration on ‘Dark Matter’, entitled ‘Not Over Yet’.

Advertisement

Saying the song had “blown [him] away,” Gallagher added: “I wish I’d wrote it.”

In an interview with NME earlier this year, the duo teased the upcoming debut album, calling it “very indie, to say the least”.

“We’ve got a lot of different BPMs on there — it’s not all dance music,” they added. “There’s 90 BPM records, there’s breakbeat records, and then obviously we have our club bangers as well. But we just wanted to do something a little bit different.”