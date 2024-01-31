Camera Obscura share new single ‘Big Love’ and announce details of first album in 10 years

Camera Obscura have announced details of their first new album in over 10 years and shared new single ‘Big Love’.

‘Look To The East, Look To The West’ is the Scottish band’s first album since 2013’s ‘Desire’ Lines’ and will be released on May 3 via Merge Records.

Discussing the album’s first single, which you can listen to below, vocalist Tracyanne Campbell said: “’Big Love’ is our tribute to Waylon Jennings, with a nod to Sandy Denny and prog rock band Scope. It’s a song about not looking back, having faith in the present and future.”

Camera Obscura are also set to take ‘Look To The East, Look To The West’ on a UK headline tour later this year, including a London show at KOKO. Find any remaining tickets here.

Listen to ‘Big Love’ and see the tour dates below, alongside the artwork and tracklist for ‘Look To The East, Look To The West’.

‘Look To The East, Look To The West’ tracklist:

1. ‘Liberty Print’

2. ‘We’re Going To Make It In A Man’s World’

3. ‘Big Love’

4. ‘Only A Dream’

5. ‘The Light Nights’

6. ‘Sleepwalking’

7. ‘Baby Huey (Hard Times)’

8. ‘Denon’

9. ‘Pop Goes Pop’

10. ‘Sugar Almond’

11. ‘Look To The East, Look To The West’

Camera Obscura 2024 UK tour dates:

MAY 2024

2 – Hebden Bridge, The Trades Club

3 – London, Rough Trade East

4 – Leeds, Stylus

6 – Manchester, Academy 2

7 – London, KOKO

9 – Brighton, Concorde 2

10 – Birmingham, O2 Academy2

11 – Glasgow, Barrowland Ballroom

2024 will also see the band playing Belle & Sebastian‘s new festival ‘The Glasgow Weekender’ alongside CMAT, The Joy Hotel, and Bis.

The festival is part of the Scottish band’s ‘Bowlie’ Weekenders, with the first Bowlie staged in 1999 at Pontins, Camber Sands. They returned to Camber Sands in 2010 for ‘Bowlie 2’, and announced 2019’s ‘Boaty Weekender‘ which took place on a cruise ship in the Mediterranean Sea.