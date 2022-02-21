Camila Cabello announces new single ‘Bam Bam’ with Ed Sheeran

Camila Cabello has announced details of her new single ‘Bam Bam’, which will feature an appearance by Ed Sheeran.

The track will be the singer’s first piece of new material to be released this year and is thought to be taken from her upcoming album, ‘Familia’.

Cabello announced the single on Instagram earlier today (February 21), sharing what looks like the artwork, which features a photo of the star sitting outside a shop with two bottles and smudged eye make-up.

“Bam Bam. March 4th with @teddysphotos, one of my favorite people and artists ever,” she captioned the post. “Also my bday is the day before so triple win.”

The new song follows 2021’s ‘Don’t Go Yet’ and ‘Oh Na Na’, the latter of which featured Myke Towers and Tainy. Both tracks are also set to feature on ‘Familia’.

Announcing her third solo album last year, Cabello said the record was inspired by spending more time with her family during the COVID-19 lockdowns – an experience that helped her return to her Latin roots.

“I want it to be that kind of family affair selfishly, because it would make me happy,” she told Apple Music’s Zane Lowe. “It would make my life better and that’s what I want, so that’s really what I was trying to manifest with this whole album.”

She added: “‘Don’t Go Yet’ is just I think sonically and melodically, just me being free. I think being in Miami for so long and having more family around me and speaking Spanish more made me feel, I don’t know, just kind of brought me back. I think my roots went deeper in a way that I really needed. And I think this album for me was a manifestation. The name of my album is ‘Familia’.”

Meanwhile, in September, the singer put a sultry spin on Olivia Rodrigo’s hit single ‘Good 4 U’ during a session in BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge. Instead of the pop-punk energy possessed by the original, Cabello gave the song a Latin twist.