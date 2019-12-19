News Music News

Camila Cabello apologises for “horrible and hurtful” racist teenage posts

Cabello says 2012-2013 Tumblr posts were down to "ignorance and uneducation"

Camila Cabello in concert at iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2019

Camila Cabello has issued a lengthy apology after racist Tumblr posts she made as a teenager have resurfaced.

Between 2012 and 2013, Cabello shared a series of racist posts on her Tumblr account, including racist jokes and imagery.

The messages resurfaced this week (December 17) after a Twitter user shared the screenshotted messages in a thread accusing the singer of racism. Cabello’s Tumblr account was deleted within hours.

In her apology on Twitter, Cabello admitted her messages were “horrible and hurtful”.

Cabello, who is now 22, wrote: “When I was younger, I used language I was deeply ashamed of and will regret forever. I was uneducated and ignorant and once I became aware of the history and the weight and the true meaning behind this horrible and hurtful language, I was deeply embarrassed I ever used it. I apologised then and I apologise again now.”

Cabello said she regretted the posts “from the bottom of my heart”, adding: “I’ve grown and learned and am conscious and aware of the history and the pain it carries in a way I wasn’t before.”

Stating that she “never had an ounce of hate or divisiveness”, Cabello admitted: “The truth is I was embarrassingly unaware and ignorant…. I can’t say enough how deeply sorry and ashamed I feel.”

The apology comes a week after Cabello’s second album ‘Romance’ was released. It has reached No 3 in the US Billboard Hot 100 and No 14 in the UK.

In NME’s recent Big Read with Cabello, the singer behind ‘Havana’ and ‘Senorita’ said she’d love to do a duet with Billie Eilish, after Eilish’s brother and co-writer/co-producer Finneas helped produce ‘Romance’.

Cabello said: “That’s a good idea, because I love her voice. She has a beautiful voice and I think she’s so talented.”

