Camila Cabello booed by football fans during performance at UEFA Champions League Final

Camila Cabello was booed by football fans during her opening ceremony performance for the UEFA Champions League Final over the weekend.

Taking to Stade de France in Paris on Saturday (May 28), Cabello’s medley of songs — which included ‘Señorita’, ‘Bam Bam’, ‘Havana’ and ‘Don’t Go Yet’ — was met with a rowdy crowd, after ticketing issues left thousands of fans queueing up outside the venue and delayed the final between Real Madrid and Liverpool by more than half an hour.

Frustrated fans then went on to jeer and chant their team’s anthems during Cabello’s performance, to which she responded in a since-deleted tweet.

“Playing back our performance and I can’t believe people were singing their teams anthem so loud during our performance. Like my team and i worked tirelessly for so long to bring right vibes and give a good show,” it read, as per Metro.co.uk.

The tweet was reportedly followed by another, which said: “Very rude but whatever. IM GLAD U GUYS LOVED IT!!!!!”

Both posts were promptly taken down, with a source later telling Metro.co.uk that “it was deleted because someone who has access to Camila’s account posted it intending to post on their own account”. NME has reached out to Cabello’s reps for comment.

In their place, Cabello’s tweets about the performance now read: “Thank you so much to my team and the dancers and musicians and creatives that worked so hard on this show !!!”

I grew up watching soccer with my family and the energy in there was SO ELECTRIC I had so much fun watching afterwards too. ✨✨✨✨

Thank you so much to my team and the dancers and musicians and creatives that worked so hard on this show !!! — camila (@Camila_Cabello) May 29, 2022

The singer released her latest album ‘Familia’ last month, saying on TikTok that the process of making the album “saved my life”. Speaking of the record in a four-star review, NME‘s Nick Levine said: “By digging deeper into her heritage and her own psyche, Cabello has created her richest and most compelling album yet.”