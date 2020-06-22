Camila Cabello shares emotional ‘First Man’ video

Camila Cabello has shared an emotional music video for her 2019 single ‘First Man’, featuring home videos of herself with father, Alejandro. The release today (June 21) coincides with Father’s Day.

The video features the father-daughter duo watching old home movies of them growing up together, as Cabello sings “you were the first man that really loved me.”

Cabello first shared a snippet of the video on Instagram in a heartfelt post where she thanked him for loving her “unconditionally, ferociously, and constantly.”

“doesnt matter if I fail or succeed, doesn’t matter if I feel on top of the world or like the dirt on my shoe lol. you love me just because you love me, without me needing to do or be anything other than just me. thank you endlessly, for everything.”

She continued: “thank you for showing me what love is and for showing me how to be loved. I will always be your little girl.”

‘First Man’ closes out Cabello’s second studio album ‘Romance’ (2019) and was co-produced with Finneas.

NME reviewed the album, saying “the Cuban-American pop queen deviates from her trademark sound” and praising riskier tracks like ‘My Oh My’ (“a roaring cut of sexy, reggaeton-inflected pop”) and ‘First Man’ (“sincere” and “delicately crooning”).

Earlier this year, she performed the ballad live at the 62nd Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, where her father watched from the front row.