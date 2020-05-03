Camila Cabello gives fans chance to be in her next video as part of ALL-IN Challenge

Camila Cabello is offering one lucky fan the chance to be in her next video as part of the ALL-IN Challenge.

The ALL-IN Challenge is the brainchild of Philadelphia 76ers co-owner Michael Rubin, who is encouraging celebrities – including Madonna, Drake, Justin Bieber, Shawn Mendes and many more – to give away prized possessions or once-in-lifetime experiences to raise funds for those in need of food during the coronavirus pandemic.

“I’m offering a day on set of my next music video when social distancing is over,” Cabello said in a clip she shared on social media on Saturday (May 2). “You will make a cameo in the music video, you will learn choreography with me, I’ll teach you all the moves – well, my choreographer will teach us the moves.”

The winner will get a roundtrip domestic flight to the shoot location, a one-night hotel stay, and the on-set experience with Cabello.

All the money raised from the competition will go to Feeding America, Meals on Wheels, World Central Kitchen and No Kid Hungry.

Meanwhile, Pearl Jam have announced that one lucky fan will receive the chance to write their setlist, as part of a new competition to support those in need of food during the coronavirus outbreak.

The prize, which is being offered as part of the ALL-IN Challenge, will see one fan winning the chance to watch the band soundcheck before sitting down with Eddie Vedder to write the setlist of their dreams.

They’ll then get the chance to enjoy the best seats in the house for the first half of the show, before serving as Vedder’s personal guitar tech.