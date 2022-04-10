Camila Cabello says making ‘Familia’ “saved my life”

Camila Cabello has said that the process of making new album ‘Familia’ “saved my life”.

Taking to TikTok to celebrate the release of her third record on Friday (April 8), Cabello started by exclaiming “Wowzer! ‘Familia’ is finally out,” before admitting that “this album means so much to me.“

“The journey to making it completely changed (me) and, not to be dramatic, saved my life,” she added. “Y’know, I started this album at a really shitty mental health point and the process of making it, and being vulnerable and being honest about my experiences and leaning on other people changed my life.”

She finished by saying: “I’m so proud of it and I’m so happy you guys get to hear it now.”

Previously, Cabello had told NME she was “the most emo person ever” and explained how “I have to really be mindful of my mental health and do a lot of meditation and read positive affirmations and read inspiring things. I have to check on myself – like, ‘ugh, I feel really negative’, or, ‘Ugh, I feel really like I’m not being kind to myself today’. I think you have to be really aware of what your thoughts are because it affects everything.”

In a four-star review of ‘Familia’, NME wrote: “Honestly: anguished isn’t too strong a word here. Cabello backs up her claims about being “emo” with new songs exploring anxiety (‘Quiet’), the loneliness of a long-distance relationship (‘La Buena Vida’) and seething sexual jealousy (‘No Doubt’). “You’re up against the wall / She’s unbuttoning your jeans,” Cabello sings on the latter, picturing a partner with someone else. It’s a disarmingly candid moment on an album filled with them.”

Last night (April 9) Cabello was the musical guest on Saturday Night Live.

After performing upbeat heartbreak anthem ‘Bam Bam’ (without Ed Sheeran, who appears on the recorded version) Cabello was joined onstage by Willow Smith for the live debut of their collaborative track ‘Psychofreak’.