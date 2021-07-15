Camp 8 shares second new song of 2021, ‘Look the Other Way’

Australasian singer-songwriter Camp 8 has released a new single, entitled ‘Look the Other Way’.

The song, released today (July 15), follows on from the release of the artist’s first single of 2021, May’s ‘Honey’. Stephen Mowat – who has previously worked with artists such as Ali Barter and Tyne-James Organ – served as the ballad’s producer.

Additionally, Mowat served as one of its co-writers, alongside composer Jonathan Dreyfus, Gretta Ray collaborator Josh Barber, multi-instrumentalist Ross Beaton and Camp 8 himself.

An accompanying lyric video has also been released for the song, which was directed and produced by Beech Watts. Watch it below:

In a press statement, the Auckland-born and Melbourne-based artist described ‘Look the Other Way’ as “ultimately about being true to myself”.

“Writing music is the best way for me to heal,” he said, “and this song helped me with things I’d buried so long ago I didn’t even realise I needed to deal with them.”

“I hope people who struggle with insecurities can gain some healing from this song, too.”

Camp 8 was started in 2015 by singer-songwriter Reuben Apirana upon relocating from Noosa to Melbourne. The project’s debut single, ‘Everything’, arrived in 2019. This served as the title track to Camp 8’s first EP, which was released in July of 2020.