Camp Cope announce 2022 North American tour

Camp Cope have announced they’ll embark on a North American tour later this year in support of latest album ‘Running With the Hurricane’.

The Melbourne trio will kick off the run in Boston on July 8, continuing along to Toronto, Washington, New York, Philadelphia, Seattle, Portland, San Francisco, Los Angeles and more. Pre-sale begins next Monday (May 2) at 10am local time – find more info here.

Included in the itinerary will be three dates with Lucy Dacus – in Toronto, Montreal and Lexington – along with an appearance at this year’s Pitchfork Music Festival in Chicago. See all tour dates below.

Advertisement

Before they head off, the band will play their first Australian tour in four years this May, with stops in Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne and Castlemaine. Tickets for those shows are on sale now.

‘Running With the Hurricane’, the band’s third studio album, arrived last month. In a four-star review, NME said the follow-up to 2018’s ‘How to Socialise & Make Friends” was “mature in the best way: elegant with raw edges and seams openly revealed”.

“It has ditched the roughness of the indie punk beginnings Camp Cope was known for, in favour of a pop-meets-country-folk attitude.”

Camp Cope’s Georgia Maq spoke on the songwriting of ‘Running With the Hurricane’ in NME Australia’s February 2022 cover story, saying that the abstract imagery in its lyrics stem from Maq being “in a less literal place at the moment, and a bit more detached from reality”. She added, “I think I’ve gotten a bit more in my own head and a bit more imaginative over the last two years. It feels more metaphorical.”

Camp Cope’s 2022 North American tour dates are:

JULY

Friday 8 – Boston, Paradise Rock Club

Saturday 9 – Syracuse, Lost Horizon

Sunday 10 – Toronto, Danforth Music Hall*

Monday 11 – Toronto, Horseshoe Tavern

Wednesday 13 – Montreal, Corona Theatre*

Friday 15 – Chicago, Pitchfork Music Festival

Sunday 17 – Lexington, The Burl*

Tuesday 19 – Washington, Black Cat

Wednesday 20 – New York, Webster Hall

Friday 22 – Philadelphia, Union Transfer

Saturday 23 – Columbus, Ace of Cups

Sunday 24 – Milwaukee, X-Ray Arcade

Monday 25 – Minneapolis, Fine Line

Friday 29 – Rickshaw Theatre, Vancouver

Saturday 30 – Seattle, The Crocodile

Sunday 31 – Portland, Wonder Ballroom

Advertisement

AUGUST

Tuesday 2 – San Francisco, Great American Music Hall

Wednesday 3 – Los Angeles, Regen Theater

*supporting Lucy Dacus