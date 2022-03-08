Camp Cope announce first Australian tour in four years

Melbourne emo trio Camp Cope have announced their first Australian headline tour in over four years will take place this May, in support of forthcoming album ‘Running with the Hurricane’.

The band (and NME cover stars) will kick off the four-date run at the Tivoli Theatre in Brisbane on May 7, before continuing along to Sydney, Melbourne and Castlemaine. Tickets will go on sale this Thursday (March 10) from 11am AEDT (10am QLD).

The shows will mark Camp Cope’s first Australian headline tour since 2018, when they performed shows in support of their second album, ‘How to Make Friends & Socialise’.

The band’s third album, ‘Running with the Hurricane’, is set to arrive this month on March 25 via their longtime home of Poison City Records. They announced the record back in January alongside its title track, having shared lead single ‘Blue’ last year.

“The first record was us diving into whatever Camp Cope created, the second album was us when we were in the thick of it, and then this album is about how we’ve come out the other side,” frontwoman Georgia Maq explained when announcing the album. “We’ve come out stronger, more loving, more peaceful and better friends.”

Last month, Camp Cope appeared on triple j’s Like a Version segment, where they performed a rendition of Sam Fender‘s ‘Seventeen Going Under’ along with ‘Running with the Hurricane’.

They also recently made their US television debut with an appearance on CBS Saturday Morning, performing ‘Blue’, ‘Running with the Hurricane’ and unreleased album closer ‘Sing Your Heart Out’.

Camp Cope’s 2022 headline Australian tour dates are:

MAY

Saturday 7 – Brisbane, The Tivoli Theatre (Turrbal land)

Thursday 12 – Sydney, Enmore Theatre (Gadigal land)

Friday 13 – Melbourne, The Forum (Wurundjeri land)

Saturday 14 – Castlemaine, Theatre Royal (Dja Dja Wurrung land)