Camp Cope announce new album ‘Running With The Hurricane’

Camp Cope have announced their third album ‘Running With The Hurricane’ and released its title track.

Both song and album are named after the song ‘Running With The Hurricane’ by the Australian folk group Redgum, whose member Hugh McDonald is the late father of Camp Cope vocalist Georgia Maq.

On Instagram today, Maq shared that she didn’t actually like the Redgum song, “but the title buried its way into my soul and it felt like my life had been boiled down and summarised by those four words”.

You can pre-order the album here and listen to title track ‘Running With The Hurricane’ below:

‘Running With The Hurricane’, which also includes first single ‘Blue’, will be released March 25 via Poison City Records. It comes four years after ‘How To Socialise & Make Friends’, which in turn landed three years after their debut self-titled album.

As Maq said in a statement: “The first record was us diving into whatever Camp Cope created, the second album was us when we were in the thick of it, and then this album is about how we’ve come out the other side. And we’ve come out stronger, more loving, more peaceful and better friends.”

For this record, Maq, bassist Kelly-Dawn Hellmrich and drummer/percussionist Sarah Thompson worked with Anna Laverty at Sing Sing Recording Studios, who co-produced the album alongside Maq. Courtney Barnett and Shauna Boyle of Cable Ties contribute some instrumentation on the songs ‘Caroline’/’Sing Your Heart Out’ and ‘One Wink at a Time’ respectively.

The tracklist of Camp Cope’s ‘Running With The Hurricane’ is:

1. ‘Caroline’

2. ‘Running With The Hurricane’

3. ‘One Wink At A Time’

4. ‘Blue’

5. ‘The Screaming Planet’

6. ‘Love Like You Do’

7. ‘Jealous’

8. ‘The Mountain’

9. ‘Say The Line’

10. ‘Sing Your Heart Out’

In the past two years, Maq – also a solo artist who released the album ‘Pleaser’ in 2019 – has occasionally dropped music of her own. In 2021, she shared the song ‘Joe Rogan’ and collaborated with Alice Ivy on the track ‘Someone Stranger’. The year before that, she remixed Gordi’s song ‘Extraordinary Life’.