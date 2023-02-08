Camp Cope, CIVIC lead new additions to Brunswick Music Festival 2023 line-up

Brunswick Music Festival has announced the full program for its 2023 edition – which will take place next month – revealing the acts joining Mdou Moctar and Crumb on the bill.

Camp Cope lead the new additions, with the Melbourne emo trio playing a show at Brunswick’s Estonian House on March 11. They’ll be joined by Malyangapa and Barkindji rapper Barkaa.

Also included in the program for BMF’s 35th year are punks CIVIC, who’ll launch third album ‘Taken By Force’ as part of the festival. That will take place at Estonian House on March 10, with ENOLA and Brick Head on support duties. The show will also form part of their Australian tour in support of ‘Taken By Force’, which is out this Friday (February 10).

The festival’s Sydney Road Street Party will be held on March 5, following a two-year hiatus. Cable Ties, Kira Puru, Pinch Points, Mindy Meng Wang, June Jones and Ajak Kwai are among the artists set to perform.

Estonian House will also host a club night on March 12, headlined by UK DJ Leon Vynehall along with Memphis LK, DJ JNETT, Caucasian Opportunities and more. Sarah Mary Chadwick, meanwhile, will headline a show at the Retreat Hotel on March 9 with Rin McArdle and Hannah McKittrick.

As announced back in November last year, Brunswick Music Festival – which will run from March 5 to 13 – will also host performances Tuareg guitarist and songwriter Mdou Moctar and Brooklyn psych-rock outfit Crumb. Those will also take place at Estonian House, with Crumb’s performance on March 8 and Moctar’s the following night (March 9).

Brunswick Music Festival’s 2023 edition will wrap up on March 13 (the Labor Day holiday) with a free Music for the Mob event – a celebration of First Nations artists – in Gilpin Park. That event will be held in collaboration with Briggs‘ Bad Apples label. See the full program for this year’s Brunswick Music Festival here. Tickets are on sale now.