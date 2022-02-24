Camp Cope are the cover stars of the February 2022 issue of NME Australia magazine

Camp Cope are on the cover of the NME Australia February 2022 issue, which is now available for order.

NME caught up with Camp Cope – Georgia Maq, Kelly-Dawn Hellmrich and Sarah Thompson – in a Melbourne pub to talk about their third album, ‘Running With The Hurricane’. It finds the trio in a more mature stage of their lives and at greater peace with the madness of the world and themselves.

Camp Cope have never been afraid to address society and politics in their music, but ‘Running With The Hurricane’ captures the zeitgeist differently. Talking to NME’s Giselle Au-Nhien Nguyen, the band reflect on their years of fiery activism. “We deserve respect and a safe workplace, and that’s what we’ll always ask for and strive towards,” Hellmrich says.

“It’s definitely fatiguing, and you go through so many different emotions. But we do that together and we’ve become stronger. I think you can hear that now – that strength is there… You can hear our anger and confusion in the first two albums.”

Read the full story, with photography by Maclay Heriot, here.

Elsewhere in the issue, NME Australia interviews Huskii about his new album ‘Antihero’, which just debuted at the top of the ARIA Albums Chart, and Angus Cloud on playing TV’s favourite drug dealer, aka Fezco on Euphoria. We look back on influential zombie mod DayZ and review Black Country, New Road’s brilliant new album ‘Ants From Up There’.

