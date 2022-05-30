Camp Cope extend album tour with two new Tasmanian dates

Camp Cope have announced an extension to their national tour in support of ‘Running With The Hurricane’, locking in two new shows for lutruwita/Tasmania.

The power-emo trio will return to the island state next month, playing their first shows there since March 2018. They’ll take to the stage at The Royal Oak Hotel in Kanamaluka/Launceston first, playing on Friday June 24, before hitting up the Republic Bar in Nipaluna/Hobart the following night (June 25). Tickets to both shows are on sale now – find them here.

The new dates follow a quadrant of shows across Australia throughout May, with Camp Cope already having visited Meanjin/Brisbane, Eora/Sydney, Naarm/Melbourne and Castlemaine (Dja Dja Wurrung land). They’ll also serve as warm-up dates for the band’s impeding North American tour, which will see them perform across 18 dates in July and August.

Advertisement

Their third studio album, ‘Running With The Hurricane’ was released back in March via Poison City. It was flanked by a trio of singles – ‘Blue’, the title track and ‘Jealous’ – and made Camp Cope the cover stars of NME Australia’s February ’22 edition. The album itself earned a four-star review from NME, with writer Cat Woods describing it as “mature in the best way: elegant with raw edges and seams openly revealed”.

Woods continued in her write-up: “It has ditched the roughness of the indie punk beginnings Camp Cope was known for, in favour of a pop-meets-country-folk attitude. In that spirit, every song is a story in first-person, whether the protagonist is Maq or an amalgamation of the diverse, radiant women she knows.”

In the band’s NME Australia cover story, Georgia Maq spoke on her songwriting process behind ‘Running With The Hurricane. She explained that the abstract imagery in its lyrics stem from Maq being “in a less literal place at the moment, and a bit more detached from reality”. She added, “I think I’ve gotten a bit more in my own head and a bit more imaginative over the last two years. It feels more metaphorical.”

Camp Cope’s new Tasmanian tour dates are:

JUNE

Friday 24 – Kanamaluka/Launceston, The Royal Oak Hotel

Saturday 25 – Nipaluna/Hobart, Republic Bar