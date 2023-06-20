Camp Cope announce final show at Sydney Opera House

Naarm/Melbourne trio Camp Cope have announced their final concert ever, set to take place at the historic Sydney Opera House.

Today (June 20), the trio of singer, songwriter and guitarist Georgia Maq, bassist Kelly-Dawn Hellmrich, and drummer and band manager Sarah ‘Thomo’ Thompson took to social media to announced their final show, which is set to take place on October 13.

“Ok you’ve been waiting patiently & we are happy to finally let you know that our final ever show will be in the @sydneyoperahouse concert hall on friday 13th october. come & cry with us one last time. we love you all so much, thank you for the past 8 years, this one’s for you xoxo,” Camp Cope wrote on Instagram.

Advertisement

See their concert announcement below.

Sydney Opera House Insider pre-sale tickets are on sale now, while Camp Cope artist pre-sales go live at 9am local time on Wednesday, June 21. General tickets will be made available from 9am local time on Monday, June 26, and all tickets can be purchased here.

The announcement comes months after Camp Cope confirmed their disbandment in February, announcing their final hometown show in Naarm/Melbourne in the process. Shortly after, Camp Cope announced an additional, all-ages show for the Brunswick Music Festival after the first date sold out.

While the trio did not explicitly announce why they were breaking up, drummer Sarah ‘Thomo’ Thompson said on Twitter: “Obv more to come, but for now, 4eva thanks to all the ppl who were there through the thick & thin. the music industry is a bin fire but that can be dealt with when you have the legends you all are keeping you sane. fire your manager, burn the joint down, morals over $.”

Meanwhile, singer and guitarist Georgia Maq wrote, “Everything is fine. Camp Cope are finishing but we are forever.” She added on Twitter: “I love Camp Cope and all we’ve done, we’ve done together. Thank you.”

Advertisement

Camp Cope released their self-titled debut album in April of 2016, followed by ‘How To Socialise And Make Friends’ in March 2018. They returned with their third album, ‘Running With The Hurricane’, last March – it was supported by singles like ‘Blue’, ‘Jealous’ and the title track, and in addition to a four-star review, was declared by NME to be the sixth best Australian album of 2022.