Camp Cope’s Kelly Hellmrich shares bass tutorials for ‘The Opener’ and more

Kelly-Dawn Hellmrich from Melbourne punk outfit Camp Cope has shared a series of quick and easy bass tutorials on TikTok.

The account launched on Friday (August 28) with Hellmrich posting tabs and a walkthrough of Camp Cope’s 2018 song ‘UFO Lighter’. Since then, she’s added ‘Jet Fuel Can’t Melt Steel Beams’ and their international breakthrough track ‘The Opener’.

Take a look at a few tutorials below:

On Wednesday (August 26), Hellmrich called out to followers on Twitter, asking if they would be interested in an OnlyFans page with exclusive bass content.

The following day, she tweeted that despite receiving such a positive reception at the idea, she would be keeping the content free and accessible to everyone.

“I realised that I was broke as when I started learning bass & wouldn’t have been able to pay anyone so I’m just gonna put mini 60sec tutorials on TikTok for freee,” Hellmrich said.

hey pals I received so many sweet messages re: patreon/OnlyFans bass stuff, I realised that I was broke as when I started learning bass & wouldn’t have been able to pay anyone so I’m just gonna put mini 60sec tutorials on TikTok for freee. Enjoy! Lemme know what songs u want pic.twitter.com/ZexbahPpd9 — Kelly-Dawn Kelso (@sideshowkelso) August 27, 2020

Another video posted earlier today (August 31) sees Hellmrich breaking down her musical gear setup, with the caption “rock n roll on a budget bby.”

“I feel like maybe I can show you what I use and how we do it, just to show that you don’t need thousands of dollars worth of equipment in order to be a professional musician,” she explains at the start. “You know, I’ve always been broke, I’m still broke, and we make do!”

She also makes music under the solo moniker, Kelso.