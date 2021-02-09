Camp Cope and Kira Puru announce Valentine’s Day show

Camp Cope and Kira Puru have announced a surprise show for Valentine’s Day this Sunday (February 14).

The Melbourne acts will perform an afternoon show at Fitzroy pub The Old Bar, with doors open from 12pm. It will mark the first live shows for both acts in over a year.

There will be no pre-sale tickets, nor will tickets be made available online. Tickets are only available on the door and in person at $20 a head.

Camp Cope were scheduled to appear at A Carry 4 Coins in Brisbane last Friday (February 5). Due to last-minute changes in border restrictions, however, the band had to cancel their appearance. They were replaced on the bill by Adelaide band Teenage Joans.

Camp Cope’s last shows took place in January 2020 at the Corner Hotel, where they supported Courtney Barnett as part of a bushfire fundraiser.

Puru, meanwhile, was set to support Thelma Plum on her national ‘Homecoming Queen’ tour in 2020 before it was rescheduled to May 2021.

She released a new single, ‘Idiot’, in April 2020, but withdrew from promoting it following concerns over ableism.

In lieu of new music and touring, Puru has primarily focused on TikTok, where she has amassed over a quarter of a million likes.