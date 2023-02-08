Camp Cope say Brunswick Music Festival will be their last Melbourne show

Camp Cope have seemingly confirmed their imminent disbandment, announcing on social media that their upcoming show in Naarm/Melbourne – announced earlier today as part of the program for this year’s Brunswick Music Festival – will be their last-ever hometown performance.

The show itself will go down on March 11, at the Estonian House venue in Brunswick. Opening the show will be Malyangapa and Barkindji rapper Barkaa.

In a post shared on Instagram earlier today (February 8), the band wrote: “This is a special one – our LAST EVER Naarm/Melbourne show [as part of Brunswick Music Festival] with the incredible [Barkaa]. Can’t think of a more fitting farewell. CAMP COPE 2015-2013.” They also accompanied the post on their Instagram Story with the inclusion of “RIP”.

Over on Twitter, drummer Sarah ‘Thomo’ Thompson said: “Obv more to come, but for now, 4eva thanks to all the ppl who were there through the thick & thin. the music industry is a bin fire but that can be dealt with when you have the legends you all are keeping you sane. fire your manager, burn the joint down, morals over $.”

Prior to the Estonian House gig – tickets for which can be found here – Camp Cope will perform in Adelaide on March 3 as part of this year’s Adelaide Festival program (tickets here). They’ll also play a show in Brisbane on March 18 for GOMA’s ‘Air Up Late’ series (tickets here).

Camp Cope released their self-titled debut album in April of 2016, followed by ‘How To Socialise And Make Friends’ in March 2018. They returned with their third album, ‘Running With The Hurricane’, last March – it was supported by singles like ‘Blue’, ‘Jealous’ and the title track, and in addition to a four-star review, was declared by NME to be the sixth best album of 2022.

Frontwoman Georgia Maq also released the solo album ‘Pleaser’ in December of 2019, followed by the standalone singles ‘Cold Summer’, ‘Someone Stranger’ (featuring Alice Ivy) and ‘Joe Rogan’, as well as her ‘Live At The Sydney Opera House’ EP.