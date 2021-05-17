Camp Cope announce first headline Sydney show in three years

Melbourne punk outfit Camp Cope have announced their return to Sydney for a one-off concert next month.

The trio, who last toured around the release of 2018 album ‘How To Socialise And Make Friends’, will play the Metro Theatre in Sydney’s CBD, as part of the venue’s 7 Day Weekend lineup.

Taking place across June 10-17, Metro Theatre’s 7 Day Weekend will feature seven consecutive nights of live Australian music, celebrating its re-opening after it was forced to close its doors due to the pandemic.

Camp Cope will take to the stage on Wednesday June 16 with local newcomers Coconut Cream – the first signing to ex-Gang of Youths member Joji Malani’s newly founded Broth Records – supporting.

Other acts featured across the week of performances include Thy Art Is Murder, British India and The Getaway Plan. Heaps Gay will also be presenting the fourth instalment of its famed LGBT+ party ‘For The Love Of Dance’.

Tickets will be available to purchase tomorrow (May 18) from 11AM AEST via Ticketek.

This marks the first time Camp Cope will be hosting their own headline Sydney show in three years, although the band did perform along the east coast as part of Laneway Festival 2019.

More recently, Camp Cope embarked on a mini-tour of regional Victoria last month with support from Birdz and Elizabeth.