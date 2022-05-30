Camp Cope’s Georgia Maq announces debut full-band solo show

Georgia Maq – lead singer and guitarist of Camp Cope – has announced that she will play her first-ever solo show that is accompanied by a backing band in Melbourne next month.

The show, announced today (May 31), will take at the Brunswick Ballroom in Melbourne’s inner north on Wednesday June 22. Maq will reportedly be joined on-stage by an eight-piece band, which will include a pianist and a string quartet. She will be playing songs from her debut solo album – 2019’s ‘Pleaser’ – as well as new material, such as her stand-alone single ‘Joe Rogan’ from December 2021. Montgomery will serve as the show’s opener.

Maq’s full-band solo debut has been announced ahead of her performances as part of Vivid Sydney this weekend, with the Melbourne-based singer-songwriter playing two sets in the Utzon Room of the Sydney Opera House.

Maq also recently completed a national run of theatre shows with Camp Cope, touring in support of their third studio album ‘Running With The Hurricane’. The band are set to tour North America later this year, and will also play two shows in Tasmania in the days before Maq’s Melbourne show.

Although Maq is best known for her work with Camp Cope, her solo career pre-empts the band’s formation in 2015. Maq released two solo EPs prior to ‘Pleaser’ – 2013’s ‘Friends and Bowlers Run’ and 2014’s ‘With A Q’ – as well as a split seven-inch with Spencer Scott in 2015.

Tickets for Maq’s full-band solo show are on-sale now via Moshtix.