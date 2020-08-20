Camp Cope’s Georgia Maq leads this weekend’s Isol-Aid lineup

Livestream music festival Isol-Aid is returning for its 23rd instalment this coming weekend, featuring a lineup of local and overseas artists.

Performing for Isol-Aid this weekend will be Camp Cope’s Georgia Maq, Ali Holder, Paul Jacobs, Pom Pom Squad, Damon Smith and Bernadette Novembre, among others.

The 23rd edition of Isol-Aid will kick off on Saturday August 22 from 11.30am AEST. As always, the performances are free to watch, but audience members are encouraged to donate to the festival or purchase merchandise. 100 per cent of donations go directly to the artists and their teams.

In addition to the lineup announcement, event organisers have revealed the festival is partnering with youth mental health organisation, Orygen. Orygen’s executive director, Professor Patrick McGorry, will be leading this weekend’s Welcome to Country, as well as a Q&A session.

“Our mental health and wellbeing is precious and precarious, and COVID has brought that to the front of all of our minds. We are searching for ways to inject some happiness and connection and joy into our lives to keep us going through this ordeal,” McGorry said.

“Isol-Aid is one super way to do this. Young people have been especially hard hit by the pandemic, and hope and a strong safety net are lifesavers.”

Last week’s Isol-Aid featured a lineup of Jack Colwell, Marcus Whale, Ali Barter and more.