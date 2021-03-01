Candy details his experiences with anxiety, ahead of uplifting new single ‘Affirmation Fixation’

Melbourne jangle-pop artist Candy – real name Calum Newton – has posted a TikTok discussing how personal struggles with anxiety led to his forthcoming single ‘Affirmation Fixation’.

The track, which is set for release later this week (Friday 5 March), is the result of an “episode of derealisation” Newton had around one year ago.

In the TikTok, he says: “I felt detached, my surroundings didn’t seem real, kind of like I was in a dream. Going through a pandemic didn’t help my anxiety levels either, surprisingly.”

Advertisement

Watch it below:

Newton goes on to explain how he wrote a mantra to aide him through these times, which formed the basis of ‘Affirmation Fixation’.

The chorus of the track is teased in the TikTok, where you can distinctly hear Candy singing, “Everything has to pass, everything will not last/Wishful thinking, you’re not sinking/Affirmation fixation.” Watch it below.

It’s been a while between releases for Candy, who last shared his climate-concerned single ‘Clean’ in March 2020. The song saw Newton express similar anxious thoughts, specifically as a result of the ongoing bushfires that plagued the East Coast of Australia in late 2019-early 2020.

Advertisement

“My mother texted me a while back saying she was packed and ready to go if the fires found their way to her farm. I’ve never really known of collective anxiety and found myself, along with many others I know, really overwhelmed with the whole situation of Australia’s crumbling climate and lack of government intervention,” he said in a statement.

“With the recent events of this pandemic I find this song remains pertinent to the times and maybe you’ll find some solace or enjoyment from it. Who knows?”

Since then, Candy has also launched a lo-fi hip hop side project by the name of Ceoleur.