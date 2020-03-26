Candy releases new single ‘Clean’

Melbourne singer-songwriter Candy – real name Calum Newton – has shared ‘Clean’ from his forthcoming third album.

The song arrived alongside a colourful music video, which premiered earlier today (March 26) on Pilerats. Watch it below.

Both Newton’s new track and his as-of-yet untitled third studio album is produced by LA-based beatmaker Matt Neighbour (Matt Corby, The Avalanches, Sky Ferreira), the first outside producer Newton has worked with. According to a press statement, Newton wrote ‘Clean’ about Australia’s unprecedented summer bushfires.

“My mother texted me a while back saying she was packed and ready to go if the fires found their way to her farm. I’ve never really known of collective anxiety and found myself, along with many others I know, really overwhelmed with the whole situation of Australia’s crumbling climate and lack of government intervention,” he said.

“With the recent events of this pandemic I find this song remains pertinent to the times and maybe you’ll find some solace or enjoyment from it. Who knows?”

Newton debuted under the Candy moniker in 2018 with the album, ‘Under The Weather’. He followed it up with his sophomore effort ‘Everything In Motion’, which arrived last year. Like many artists in the wake of the coronavirus crisis, Newton has no new live dates planned but a press release advised to stay tuned for more Instagram Live streams.

Candy performed as part of last weekend’s ISOL-AID festival, the self-proclaimed “socially (media) distanced music festival”, alongside artists like Stella Donnelly, Julia Jacklin and more. The festival will return this weekend, headlined by Jen Cloher, Loose Tooth and Egoism.