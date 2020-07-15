Captain Americano drummer Julien Jordan goes solo with new EP as Alista

Former drummer for Captain Americano and Cherry Bloom, Julien Jourdan has released his first solo EP under the name Alista – listen below.

The French musician wrote and composed the seven track-EP from the Batcave Studio in Paris, France.

Jourdan worked with Captain Americano from 2012 to 2015, with whom he recorded an EP and played over 50 live shows between France and Belgium.

Advertisement

Jourdan’s collaboration with the band’s frontman Luis Felipse Zschoche came to an end when Zschoche and his wife Cécile Misse died following the terrorist attack at the Bataclan in Paris, in November 2015, when they were attending an Eagles of Death Metal concert.

Eagles of Death Metal frontman Jesse Hughes invited the rest of Captain Americano to finish recording their album a few months after the tragedy, flying them out to Los Angeles to finalise the mixing and shoot a music video for their track ‘A Dozen Oysters’.

You can see Jourdan in the video for ‘A Dozen Oysters’ below:

Captain Americano split up after the last record was finished, which led Jourdan to start writing his own music.

Explaining the name and the motivations of the project, Jourdan says, “The Alista project is born out of a desire to prove to yourself that you must continue to follow your passions despite the curveballs life throws at you.”

Advertisement

You can listen to Jourdan’s ‘Home Alone’ EP on Bandcamp, which includes the ’90s rock-inflected tracks ‘Mr. Harvey’, ‘Crazy Sad Plank’, ‘Start Fresh’ and ‘Last Time I Saw You’.