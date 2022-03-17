Captives get broody in rollicking new single ‘Miles Away’

Melbourne punk-rock outfit Captives have released a vibrant, yet brooding new single titled ‘Miles Away’, dropping ahead of their new album ‘Return To Mars’.

Written during lockdown, the band’s vocalist, Aaron Damon, said of the new single: “‘Miles Away’ has got all the feels about feeling trapped, stuck in a cycle, partying to excess and being so far away from everything and anyone you love.

“It sounds romantic in a sense. It also channels some inspiration from the Hoodoo Gurus, which was a band I grew up loving and still admire, so that’s ok with me.”

Out today (March 17), ‘Miles Away’ was recorded in Captives’ hometown at The Alamo, and was produced by Tyson Fish (Vance Joy, Mammals, Children Collide). The song is presented in the typically rollicking fashion of Captives; a simple guitar melody lilts through a brooding verse before sonic warfare is unleashed in the gritty and anthemic chorus.

Listen to ‘Miles Away’ below:

The new single is the fourth to be released from ‘Return To Mars’, following ‘Buried and Bones’, ‘Villain’, and ‘Gold’.

To mark the release of their second studio album, Captives will embark on a tour of the country this April. “The time between our last show in Japan 2020 and the first ones back will be almost two years and two months between drinks,” Damon said. “Craaazzzy!! It’s kind of nerve racking but exciting at the same time to think we get to do it all again really soon.”