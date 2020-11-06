Car thief steals Marshmello’s custom truck, leads police to Taco Bell

A car thief took Marshmello‘s custom Ford Hennessey VelociRaptor on a lengthy joyride on Wednesday night (November 4).

The 26-foot vehicle is reportedly worth between $350,000 to $500,000 (£266,558 to £380,792) and features two extra wheels, custom Marshmello decals on its doors and bumpers, a Rolls-Royce starlight ceiling and a train horn.

According to CBS Los Angeles, Marshmello’s manager Moe Shalizi dropped the truck off at a Ford dealership for servicing in Van Nuys, Los Angeles. An unidentified suspect rode up in a bicycle, threw it in the truck’s bed and promptly drove off.

Hours later, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies encountered the truck driving recklessly in the vicinity of Malibu Knolls road. Highway patrol officers then gave chase as the vehicle turned onto a freeway. After dodging spike strips, the driver proceeded to lead police to a Taco Bell restaurant.

Watch footage of the chase below, including the moment where the truck pulls out of the Taco Bell parking lot and ploughs into a street light:

After crashing, the driver was peacefully arrested by pursuing officers. The sheriff’s department noted he “may have been under the influence of alcohol or drugs”.

It is currently unclear how much damage Marshmello’s truck sustained during the chase.

