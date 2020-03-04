Caravãna Sun drop new single ‘Charlie’ ahead of their tour

Today (March 7), Caravãna Sun have released the brand-new single, ‘Charlie’.

The track is the follow-up to the Sydney roots rock outfit’s 2019 single ‘Legend’, featuring LaBrassBanda. The band’s last project was the 2018 EP ‘Silver Linings’.

According to an official press release, ‘Charlie’ was written when Caravãna Sun were on tour in Europe. “This song is about reaching out, being open and connecting to people,” said vocalist and primary songwriter Ant Beard. “It’s about knowing that even in your darkest times, people are there to support and love you.”

Advertisement

Listen to new single ‘Charlie’ here.

The release comes ahead of the Caravãna Sun’s tour later this month, when they will play Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney in support of ‘Charlie’. Opening for them are Sunshine Coast acoustic duo The Dreggs, who released their own new single ‘Postcards’ in January. You can find tickets for those shows here.

From there Caravãna Sun will head over to Europe to perform at three festivals, including Portugal’s Festival Sons no Rio, Zitadelle Mainz in Germany and Boardmasters Festival in England.

Caravãna Sun also recently announced they have signed with Berlin’s Embassy Of Music, now calling the likes of Kings Of Leon, The Kooks and Basement Jaxx labelmates.