Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s ‘WAP’ breaks 28-year record on ARIA Singles Chart

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s ‘WAP’ has broken a huge record on the ARIA Singles Chart, being the first female-led rap song to land a number one spot in 28 years.

The record was previously held by Salt-N-Pepa’s 1992 single ‘Let’s Talk About Sex’, and before that, the 1991 hit ‘Sucker DJ’ by Dimples D.

It’s also the first ever female rap collaboration to get to number one, and Cardi B’s first time topping the Australian charts.

The film clip, which sees Cardi and Megan roaming a mansion with various species of big cats, drew criticism from Tiger King’s Carole Baskin and animal welfare group PETA, for its use of the animals if they were real rather than Photoshopped.

Baskin told Billboard that while she was “happy to see that it does appear to all be Photoshopped”, she feared the video could “glamorise” the idea of keeping the animals as pets. She also called the clip “lurid”.

Cardi responded to Baskin’s comments in an interview with i-D, calling them “ridiculous” before firing a shot of her own.

“Like, that’s just ridiculous you know? Oh, Lord. Like, girl you killed your goddamn husband,” she said.

Conservatives and Republicans have also thrown criticism at the video, with right-wing commentator Ben Shapiro saying it becomes “significantly more vulgar” as it goes on.

Cardi B later told i-D that she was “really surprised” by the response the song has had.

“I knew it was gonna have a big impact, I guess, because of me and Megan,” she said. “But I didn’t know it was going to be so controversial.

“I never expected that, you know, Conservatives and Republicans were going to be talking about the song.”

Megan Thee Stallion recently took to Twitter to accuse Tory Lanez of shooting her in the foot last month. She’d posted photos of the gunshot wounds to her Instagram earlier that week to prove she wasn’t lying about the incident, but deleted them shortly after.

Chance the Rapper has since shared his support for Megan, saying “I hope Meg really gets justice for what Tory did to her.”