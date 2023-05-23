Cardi B and Shakira are rumoured to be releasing a huge summer single together

Cardi B has been rumoured to be releasing a huge summer collaborative single Shakira in the coming months.
In June 2022, the Grammy Award-winning rapper released the Tay Keith-produced ‘Hot Shit’ which featured Kanye West and Lil Durk, and fans have aptly waited for her follow-up.
An upcoming single with the Columbian singer-songwriter hasn’t been formally announced, but the rumours of the Shakira collab started after a track titled ‘Estoy Lamida’ was found on the BMI record label’s website. The song is registered under both Cardi B and Shakira’s names and the database is where artists and their record labels register upcoming music in preparation for a release.
However, pop fan Twitter account ThePopStuff tweeted this weekend a song called ‘Tu Pérdida’ would be on the way – and was in fact a collaboration between the ‘Hips Don’t Lie’ singer and Nicki Minaj. However, when one fan checked the BMI ID of the song, they found the rumoured Cardi B collaboration instead. If ‘Estoy Lamida’ was to come out, it would be the 30-year-old’s first single in five months.
Cardi B has been teasing her sophomore album for years. Her 2018 debut album, ‘Invasion Of Privacy’, became the longest-charting album by a female rapper on the Billboard Hot 200 chart. Cardi B also became the first solo female recipient of the Best Rap Album at the 61st Grammy Awards.
In 2019, she told Variety that she wanted to release the follow-up on April 6 of that yearbut never materialised. In 2021, she spoke of how she planned on releasing her sophomore album the following year after “the whole COVID thing discouraged [her from] putting out [her] album” that year. In 2022, she told The Breakfast Club her album is “missing something” and that’s why she hasn’t released it.
She released ‘UP’ and the Megan Thee Stallion-assisted ‘WAP’, which were meant to be singles from her second album.
Earlier this year, Cardi B shared a video of her “ghetto ass studio” on Instagram. She also took to the platform to promise her fans that her album is “coming” but is experiencing anxiety around its release.
Meanwhile, Cardi B is set to star in a Baby Shark’s Big Movie! alongside kids and husband, Migos rapper Offset.