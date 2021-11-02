Cardi B announced to host the 2021 American Music Awards

Cardi B has been announced as the host of this year’s edition of the American Music Awards, following five of her own wins – and a further 10 nominations – over the years.
The news comes after last week’s announcement of the 2021 AMA nominees, with Olivia Rodrigo and The Weeknd leading the pack. Cardi is up for three awards this year, earning nods for Favourite Female Hip-Hop Artist, Favourite Hip-Hop Song and Favourite Music Video (the latter two both for her single ‘Up’).
“When I received the invite to host the AMAs, I was so excited,” Cardi said upon today’s (November 2) announcement. “I’m ready to bring my personality to the AMAs stage! Thank you to Jesse Collins, ABC and MRC for making this happen.”
Collins, the AMAs’ executive producer, echoed her excitement. In his own statement, he said: “We are immensely excited to have the dynamic Cardi B bring her infectious energy to the American Music Awards as a first-time host. She will excite the viewers, push the limits and deliver a show that will be remembered forever!”
Cardi’s performance at the ceremony will mark her second in as many years after she took to the AMAs stage in 2018 to perform ‘I Like It’ alongside J Balvin and Bad Bunny.
Billboard also pointed out that Cardi’s stint as host will make 2021 the fifth consecutive year that the AMAs has had a Black female host, following actress Tracee Ellis Ross (who hosted in 2017 and 2018), R&B artist Ciara (2019) and actress Taraji P. Henson (2020).
This year’s ceremony will take place at Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater on November 21, airing live on ABC at 8pm ET (1am GMT) and streaming the next day on Hulu.
The 2021 American Music Awards covers the period between September 25, 2020 and September 23, 2021.
Three new categories have been added – Favourite Trending Song, Favourite Gospel Artist and Favourite Latin Duo or Group – while three have also been removed. They are Favourite Social Artist, Favourite Artist – Adult Contemporary and Favourite Soundtrack.
The full list of nominees for the 2021 American Music Awards is as follows:
Artist Of The Year
Ariana Grande
BTS
Drake
Olivia Rodrigo
Taylor Swift
The Weeknd
New Artist Of The Year
24kGoldn
Giveon
Masked Wolf
Olivia Rodrigo
The Kid LAROI
Collaboration Of The Year
24kGoldn ft. iann dior, ‘Mood’
Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez, ‘DÁKITI’
Chris Brown & Young Thug, ‘Go Crazy’
Doja Cat ft. SZA, ‘Kiss Me More’
Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar & Giveon, ‘Peaches’
Favourite Trending Song
Erica Banks, ‘Buss It’
Måneskin, ‘Beggin’’
Megan Thee Stallion, ‘Body’
Olivia Rodrigo, ‘drivers license’
Popp Hunna, ‘Adderall (Corvette Corvette)’
Favourite Music Video
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak), ‘Leave the Door Open’
Cardi B, ‘Up’
Lil Nas X, ‘MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)’
Olivia Rodrigo, ‘drivers license’
The Weeknd, ‘Save Your Tears’
Favourite Male Pop Artist
Drake
Ed Sheeran
Justin Bieber
Lil Nas X
The Weeknd
Favourite Female Pop Artist
Ariana Grande
Doja Cat
Dua Lipa
Olivia Rodrigo
Taylor Swift
Favourite Pop Duo Or Group
AJR
BTS
Glass Animals
Maroon 5
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak)
Favourite Pop Album
Ariana Grande, ‘Positions’
Dua Lipa, ‘Future Nostalgia’
Olivia Rodrigo, ‘SOUR’
Taylor Swift, ‘evermore’
The Kid LAROI, ‘F*CK LOVE’
Favourite Pop Song
BTS, ‘Butter’
Doja Cat ft. SZA, ‘Kiss Me More’
Dua Lipa, ‘Levitating’
Olivia Rodrigo, ‘drivers license’
The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, ‘Save Your Tears (Remix)’
Favourite Male Country Artist
Chris Stapleton
Jason Aldean
Luke Bryan
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen
Favourite Female Country Artist
Carrie Underwood
Gabby Barrett
Kacey Musgraves
Maren Morris
Miranda Lambert
Favourite Country Duo Or Group
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Lady A
Old Dominion
Zac Brown Band
Favourite Country Album
Chris Stapleton, ‘Starting Over’
Gabby Barrett, ‘Goldmine’
Lee Brice, ‘Hey World’
Luke Bryan, ‘Born Here Live Here Die Here’
Morgan Wallen, ‘Dangerous: The Double Album’
Favourite Country Song
Chris Stapleton, ‘Starting Over’
Chris Young & Kane Brown, ‘Famous Friends’
Gabby Barrett, ‘The Good Ones’
Luke Combs, ‘Forever After All’
Walker Hayes, ‘Fancy Like’
Favourite Male Hip-Hop Artist
Drake
Lil Baby
Moneybagg Yo
Polo G
Pop Smoke
Favourite Female Hip-Hop Artist
Cardi B
Coi Leray
Erica Banks
Megan Thee Stallion
Saweetie
Favourite Hip-Hop Album
Drake, ‘Certified Lover Boy’
Juice WRLD, ‘Legends Never Die’
Megan Thee Stallion, ‘Good News’
Pop Smoke, ‘Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon’
Rod Wave, ‘SoulFly’
Favourite Hip-Hop Song
Cardi B, ‘Up’
Internet Money ft. Gunna, Don Toliver & NAV, ‘Lemonade’
Lil Tjay ft. 6LACK, ‘Calling My Phone’
Polo G, ‘RAPSTAR’
Pop Smoke, ‘What You Know Bout Love’
Favourite Male R&B Artist
Chris Brown
Giveon
Tank
The Weeknd
Usher
Favourite Female R&B Artist
Doja Cat
H.E.R.
Jazmine Sullivan
Jhené Aiko
SZA
Favourite R&B Album
Doja Cat, ‘Planet Her’
Giveon, ‘When It’s All Said and Done… Take Time’
H.E.R., ‘Back of My Mind’
Jazmine Sullivan, ‘Heaux Tales’
Queen Naija, ‘missunderstood’
Favourite R&B Song
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak), ‘Leave the Door Open’
Chris Brown & Young Thug, ‘Go Crazy’
Giveon, ‘Heartbreak Anniversary’
H.E.R., ‘Damage’
Jazmine Sullivan, ‘Pick Up Your Feelings’
Favourite Male Latin Artist
Bad Bunny
J Balvin
Maluma
Ozuna
Rauw Alejandro
Favourite Female Latin Artist
Becky G
Kali Uchis
KAROL G
Natti Natasha
ROSALÍA
Favourite Latin Duo Or Group
Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga
Calibre 50
Eslabon Armado
La Arrolladora Banda El Limón De Rene Camacho
Los Dos Carnales
Favourite Latin album
Bad Bunny, ‘El Último Tour Del Mundo’
Kali Uchis, ‘Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios)’
KAROL G, ‘KG0516’
Maluma, ‘Papi Juancho’
Rauw Alejandro, ‘Afrodisíaco’
Favourite Latin Song
Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez, ‘DÁKITI’
Bad Bunny x ROSALÍA, ‘LA NOCHE DE ANOCHE’
Farruko, ‘Pepas’
Kali Uchis, ‘telepatía’
Maluma & The Weeknd, ‘Hawái (Remix)’
Favourite Rock Artist
AJR
All Time Low
Foo Fighters
Glass Animals
Machine Gun Kelly
Favourite Inspirational Artist
CAIN
Carrie Underwood
Elevation Worship
Lauren Daigle
Zach Williams
Favourite Gospel Artist
Kanye West
Kirk Franklin
Koryn Hawthorne
Maverick City Music
Tasha Cobbs Leonard
Favourite Dance/Electronic Artist
David Guetta
ILLENIUM
Marshmello
Regard
Tiësto
The Weeknd also led the nominations going into 2020’s AMAs ceremony. He ended up taking home three trophies and was one of the big winners of the night, alongside Justin Bieber and Taylor Swift.