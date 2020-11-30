Cardi B apologises for hosting 37 people at Thanksgiving dinner

Cardi B has apologised after she received backlash for hosting over 30 people at a family Thanksgiving dinner.

It came after the rapper posted a series of tweets about the gathering over the weekend.

She initially tweeted: “Happy Thanksgiving everyone! Enjoy your family & friends and the turkey legs,” before adding: “12kids and 25 adults over the holidays.”

After receiving criticism for her tweets, she defended the move by explaining that she made sure everyone in her house was tested beforehand and apologised.

“Sorry my bad wasn’t trying to make nobody feel bad.I just had my family in my home for the first time and it felt so good & uplifted me .I spent soo much money getting every1 tested but it felt worth it.I wasnt trying to offend no1,” she said.

“ME specially and everyone that works around me get tested literally 4 times a week.Im In the middle of work and Everytime we clock in we MUST GET TESTED!.”

She then tweeted: “People be trying tooo hard to be offended.I wonder how they survive the real world.”

This prompted one fan to reply: “No one is trying too hard. You had 37 people over your house during a pandemic.Even if you dont think of yourself as a role model many fans will see your Thanksgiving as not taking COVID seriously.Also testing folks alone isn’t going to work. It has a two week incubation period.”

It comes after Rita Ora also apologised today (November 30) after breaching UK lockdown rules after holding a “small” gathering with friends to celebrate her 30th birthday.

The singer said she was sorry for a “serious and inexcusable error of judgment” after the party was held at a restaurant in Notting Hill, west London, over the weekend.

She added: “I feel particularly embarrassed knowing first hand how hard people have worked to combat this terrible illness and being fully aware of the sacrifices that people and businesses have made to help keep us all safe. Even though this won’t make it right, I want to sincerely apologise.”

Under current lockdown laws in the UK, police have the power to break up gatherings and issue fines of up to £10,000 for regulations breaches, as confirmed in the Coronavirus Act 2020.