Cardi B awarded almost £1million in libel case against YouTuber

Cardi B has won a libel case against the blogger Tasha K, who she accused of leading a “malicious campaign” of posts to taint her reputation.

The rapper accused the blogger – real name Latasha Kebe – of making “highly offensive” claims that she cheated on her husband Offset, had herpes and HPV, worked as a prostitute and used cocaine.

During the fourth day of the week-long trial, Cardi told the court that she’d “felt extremely suicidal” and “helpless” over the “false” online rumours. “Only an evil person could do that shit,” the New York artist said.

Now, as TMZ reports, Kebe has been found liable for defamation, invasion of privacy and causing emotional distress. She’s been ordered to pay Cardi $1.25million (£930,000) in general damages and $250k (£185,000) for medical expenses.

Cardi’s lawyers successfully argued that the star had suffered “embarrassment, humiliation, mental anguish, and emotional distress”.