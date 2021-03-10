Cardi B becomes the first female rapper to achieve a diamond-selling single

Cardi B has become the first female rapper to achieve a diamond single award after her 2017 track ‘Bodak Yellow’ sold over 10 million units in the US.

The song was the Bronx rapper’s major label debut single and later featured on her April 2018 debut album ‘Invasion of Privacy’.

The Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) has confirmed that ‘Bodak Yellow’ is now a diamond-certified single after selling over 10 million units in the US, with the track passing the required threshold on Monday (March 8).

According to the RIAA, one equivalent song unit is equal to a single digital song sale or 150 on-demand audio and/or video streams.

Responding to the award in a video posted on social media yesterday (March 9), Cardi explained how she first heard about the diamond certification and thanked her fans for their support.

“I just want to say thank you guys so much because without you guys, it wouldn’t have happened,” she told her followers in the below video. “It really made my day. And it really uplifted me.”

You guys are going to be so happy .I’m soo happy!!! pic.twitter.com/vJi0lORn3k — iamcardib (@iamcardib) March 9, 2021

Cardi’s hit 2020 collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion, ‘WAP’, recently went 5 x platinum.

Earlier this week Saweetie spoke about working with Cardi B in the future on music.

“Yeah, our teams have definitely been talking,” she said. “I think we’re just kinda waiting for that right record.”